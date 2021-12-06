Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises 3.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

