American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $53.02 Million Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,420 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group makes up approximately 6.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $53,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,081,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,469,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after purchasing an additional 751,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

