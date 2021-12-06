Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after buying an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after buying an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Vale stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

