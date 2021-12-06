Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

