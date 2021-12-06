Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Lessened by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $38,850,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.1% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $521,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.