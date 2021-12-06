Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 42.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 200.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Livent stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

