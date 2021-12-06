Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

