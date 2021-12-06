Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $13.35 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,349,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.73 and a 52 week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.