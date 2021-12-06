Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $22.17 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 396.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

