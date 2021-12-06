Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,906 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $46,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

NYSE PXD opened at $180.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

