American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 56,349 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of FTAI opened at $21.97 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

