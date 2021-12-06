Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $75.00

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 98.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

