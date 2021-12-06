American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,779 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

