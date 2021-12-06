TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $30.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TU shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.23 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

