Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Lifted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares during the period. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,967,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

