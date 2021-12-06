HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $129,421.46 and approximately $71.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007069 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.