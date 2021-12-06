Stealth Price Reaches $0.0750 on Major Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Stealth has a market cap of $2.97 million and $5,002.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012723 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.