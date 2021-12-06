ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after buying an additional 489,352 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.