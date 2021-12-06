Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.56 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.