Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,305 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,508,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $94.00 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

