Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

MCO stock opened at $385.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

