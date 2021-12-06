iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Decreased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.