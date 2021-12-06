Highland Private Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

