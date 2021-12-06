iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Stock Position Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

KXI stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

