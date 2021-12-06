Bank of America Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $349.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $341.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $319.71 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

