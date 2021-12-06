Bank of America Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $349.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $341.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $319.71 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.