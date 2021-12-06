Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 3.07% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMB stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

