S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 131.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $240.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.