Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,979 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 16.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.08 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

