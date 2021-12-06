Swingby One Day Volume Reaches $706,698.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $706,698.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054526 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,351,059 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

