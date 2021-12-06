ALL BEST ICO Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 93.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1.47 million worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 336% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007069 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,129,665 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.