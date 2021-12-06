Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.00 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

