141,326 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 141,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,108.5% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 531.2% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 262,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 539.0% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 88,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $67.29.

