SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $586.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $629.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

