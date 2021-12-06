Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,359 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.