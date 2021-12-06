Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,950 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.79 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

