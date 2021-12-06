Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWK opened at $182.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

