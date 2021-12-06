Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $32.42

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

LESL stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

