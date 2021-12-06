Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Shares of D opened at $73.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.