Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,367 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

