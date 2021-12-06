Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wickes Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Shares of WIX opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.16) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.54. The stock has a market cap of £627.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £45,810.89 ($59,852.22).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

