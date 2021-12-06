CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:CINT opened at $12.35 on Monday. CI&T has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

