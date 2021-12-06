Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 18.23 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

