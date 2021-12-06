Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 18.23 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

