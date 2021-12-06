Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Stryker by 54.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $246.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

