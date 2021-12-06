Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $28.35 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $28,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

RPV opened at $77.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

