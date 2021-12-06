Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.00 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $262.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

