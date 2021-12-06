Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $392,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $248.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $262.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

