Defined Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,155.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 26,247 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 205,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

