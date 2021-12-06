Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 169 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.39 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

