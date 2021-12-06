Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $175.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

